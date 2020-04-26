Body of second drowned forest worker retrieved from Kabini backwaters

The authorities on Sunday retrieved the body of the second Forest Department employee who went missing during an operation to thwart illegal fishing in the Kabini backwaters.

The body of Shivakumar, 33, was found floating in the backwaters and was retrieved, bringing the search operation to a close early in the day.

In all, two forest workers drowned after the operation went awry because of clashes with unidentified miscreants. The body of Mahesh, 26, was retrieved on Saturday. The two were part of an operation to stop illegal fishing in the Kabini backwaters, but they came under attack from more than a dozen miscreants. The forest squad was outnumbered and was retreating from the scene when the coracle with Shivakumar and Mahesh capsized, resulting in their death.

T. Balachandra, Conservator of Forests and director of Bandipur Tiger Reserve, said a few suspects have been nabbed by the Beechanahalli police and were being interrogated. The area has a history of illegal fishing, and nylon fishing nets have killed many wildlife species in the past. In December 2009, a tusker was entangled in a fishing net, but it thrashed around and freed itself.

Wildlife conservationists have expressed shock over the incident and attributed the increasing attacks on forest staff to the lack of conviction of the accused, political interference, and an attitude of leniency when the frontline staff are assaulted.

Sanjay Gubbi, member of the State Board for Wildlife, said strict action should be initiated against the guilty and no political interference should be entertained at any cost. He cautioned that such incidents would demoralise the entire forest cadre and discourage youngsters from joining the Forest Department, which would only increase the threat to forests and wildlife. “Apart from bringing the accused to justice, the government should extend benefits such as medical insurance, jobs on compensatory grounds, and ex-gratia payment to all temporary forest staff. The same has to be extended to semi-permanent staff, such as those employed under the Kshemabhivruddhi scheme,” Mr. Gubbi said.

The government should also provide wildlife/hardship allowance to all semi-permanent and temporary staff working in protected areas, as given to the permanent staff, he added.

Meanwhile, Minister for Forest B.S. Anand Singh visited the spot on Sunday and announced an inquiry into the incident. He also sanctioned ₹10 lakh each to the families of those who died.