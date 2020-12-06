Blind belief opposition day organised in Gokak

It marks Ambedkar’s death anniversary

Members of Manava Bandhutva Vedike organised the death anniversary of Ambedkar as blind belief opposition day in Gokak on Sunday.

Vedike founder and KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi said that the future of India was in removing blind belief from society.

He said that blind belief was the root of all social and economic problems in the country.

“The vedike is guided by the principles of Lord Buddha, Basaveshwara and Ambedkar. It is against blind belief. It is not against the common belief systems in society. We are working hard to eradicate irrational belief systems and the forces that tend to enforce them on the unsuspecting people and the poor,” he said.

Sri Sharana Basava Devaru of Charanteshwar Mutt spoke of the contribution of Basaveshwara and other Sharanas in promoting scientific thinking and the spirit of inquiry.

Other leaders Jeevan Manjrekar, Jyotba Subunji, Rahul Jarkiholi and others were present.