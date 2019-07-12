BJP workers concerned over Gopalaiah joining party

About 50 workers of the BJP on Thursday met party State president B.S. Yeddyurappa and opposed the proposed entry of Janata Dal (S) MLA for Mahalakshmi Layout K. Gopalaiah into the party.

Alleging that his role had been suspected in the death of a BJP worker some time ago, they expressed concern that his entry to the BJP would demoralise party workers.

They also maintained that he would not fit into the party ideology and said there was a huge resentment against him among BJP workers in the constituency.

The party workers are learnt to have submitted memoranda in this regard to various leaders of the BJP.