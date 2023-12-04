HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP worker attacked in Belagavi

Minister denies allegations of Congress MLC’s involvement

December 04, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Prithvi Singh, a BJP worker, was injured when unidentified miscreants stabbed him in Belagavi on Monday evening. The victim has accused Congress MLC Channaraj Hattiholi of orchestrating the attack. Laxmi Hebbalkar, Minister for Women and Child Welfare and the elder sister of Mr. Hattiholi, has denied the allegations.

Mr. Singh, 55, released a video alleging that Mr. Hattiholi had sent his henchmen to ‘finish him off’. “Two persons stabbed me, but I survived by running away,” he said, and sought admission in a hospital. He also released a video clip in which he is seen visited by some persons, said to be followers of Mr. Hattiholi.

Ms. Hebbalkar denied the allegations. “It is true that some of our followers had visited Mr. Singh’s house in connection with the collection of some documents. But during that visit, Mr. Singh is seen wearing an orange T-shirt. But then, he has released a video wearing a white shirt on which red colour is sprinkled. He is doing this only to malign us,” she said.

Mr. Singh had distributed food and medicine kits to residents of some areas in the city during the COVID-19 lockdown. A few months ago, officers of the camp police station had questioned Mr. Singh with regard to the death of a person who had reportedly named him in his death note. No charges were pressed on him later.

BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra, other party leaders like former MLA Sanjay Patil, former MLC Mahantesh Kavatagimath and others visited the injured in the hospital.

A case is being registered.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Belgaum / crime / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.