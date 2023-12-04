BJP worker attacked in Belagavi

December 04, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Belagavi

Prithvi Singh, a BJP worker, was injured when unidentified miscreants stabbed him in Belagavi on Monday evening. The victim has accused Congress MLC Channaraj Hattiholi of orchestrating the attack. Laxmi Hebbalkar, Minister for Women and Child Welfare and the elder sister of Mr. Hattiholi, has denied the allegations.

Mr. Singh, 55, released a video alleging that Mr. Hattiholi had sent his henchmen to ‘finish him off’. “Two persons stabbed me, but I survived by running away,” he said, and sought admission in a hospital. He also released a video clip in which he is seen visited by some persons, said to be followers of Mr. Hattiholi.

Ms. Hebbalkar denied the allegations. “It is true that some of our followers had visited Mr. Singh’s house in connection with the collection of some documents. But during that visit, Mr. Singh is seen wearing an orange T-shirt. But then, he has released a video wearing a white shirt on which red colour is sprinkled. He is doing this only to malign us,” she said.

Mr. Singh had distributed food and medicine kits to residents of some areas in the city during the COVID-19 lockdown. A few months ago, officers of the camp police station had questioned Mr. Singh with regard to the death of a person who had reportedly named him in his death note. No charges were pressed on him later.

BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra, other party leaders like former MLA Sanjay Patil, former MLC Mahantesh Kavatagimath and others visited the injured in the hospital.

A case is being registered.