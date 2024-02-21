February 21, 2024 03:47 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

Amidst noisy scenes, BJP members walked out in the Legislative Council, demanding answers from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who continued his tirade against the Centre alleging skewed devolution of funds to Karnataka and also not releasing money meant for the State, including drought relief.

On February 21, while the House witnessed noisy scenes and repeated interruptions from the BJP members during the nearly two-and-a-half hours response by Mr. Siddaramaiah on the Governor’s speech, the House plunged into chaos after the Chief Minister, citing frequent interruptions, abruptly stopped his speech. He also did not agree to respond to clarifications even as the BJP members protested.

Though Chairman Basavaraj Horatti had earlier told the BJP members, who were interrupting the Chief Minister, that they would be given an opportunity to raise questions later, the discussion was put to vote after the Chief Minister stopped midway, triggering a walkout by BJP members.

Earlier, when the Chief Minister trained his guns at the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the House witnessed repeated interruption by BJP members, who rose to their feet and disputed his claims on tax devolution and drought relief. The BJP accused the Chief Minister of delivering an election speech filled with lies and factual errors. “In 44 years of my career in the Council, I have never seen such irresponsible behaviour,” Chairman Basavaraj Horatti remarked at BJP members.

100 crore salutations

During his response, the Chief Minister asked the BJP leaders to lead a delegation to the Centre and secure the State its rightful share. “Get us what the State deserves. We have met them, and it has not helped. Now, you (BJP leaders) lead the delegation to the Centre and secure our money. I will do a nooru koti namaskara (100 crore salutations) to you all on behalf of Kannadigas,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

He said while the Centre in the budget for 2023-24 announced ₹5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra project, no money has been received by the State. Besides, Karnataka needs to get ₹11,495 crore from the Centre as part of 15th Finance Commission recommendation.

“Is it unfair to ask for our share? I do not speak without facts. You lead the delegation, and get the money we are entitled. We accept cooperative federalism, but is it being followed in true spirit? If States are stronger, Centre will be stronger. It is my responsibility to protect the interest of Kannadigas,” he said.

The Chief Minister referred to statements on devolution of taxes by the Centre to Gujarat by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was the chief minister during the 14th Finance Commission. “If we protest or ask for justice, you oppose me. If he says, you will accept it. He had argued for half of the taxes collected in taxes to be returned to Gujarat, and we also ask for 50% of the total taxes. Currently, Karnataka is getting ₹13 back for every ₹100 tax collected.”

Pointing out to the decline in Karnataka’s share from 4.71% in 14th Finance Commission to 3.64% recommended in 15th Finance Commission, the Chief Minister said that the total loss to Karnataka has been ₹1.87 lakh crore since 2017-18. “Karnataka does not have strength to bear the losses. Is it wrong to ask for more money for develop the State and empower economically weaker sections?”

Mr. Siddaramaiah also pointed out that the Centre is yet to release the drought relief money despite the State Government submitting a memorandum to the Centre in October. “The Centre is not releasing money due to us under NDRF.”

“Guarantee schemes,” he claimed, “had brought relief to people, as drought prevails in the State and prices have increased.”