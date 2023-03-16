HamberMenu
BJP Vijay Sankalpa rally cancelled due to protest by party workers in Mudigere

A group of party workers urged the BJP leadership not to field M.P. Kumaraswamy in the coming Assembly elections

March 16, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of M.P. Kumaraswamy, BJP MLA from Mudigere, whose candidature is being opposed by a section of the party.

Hassan

BJP cancelled its Vijay Sankalp rally and road show in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district on March 16 following a protest by a group of party workers urging the leadership to deny the ticket to MLA M.P. Kumaraswamy in the Assembly elections. The protest forced former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and other leaders to abandon the rally and leave the venue.

Mr. Yediyurappa had reached Mudigere from Sringeri by 2 p.m. to take part in the road show, which was scheduled to begin from Ayyappa Swamy temple. A group of protesters raised slogans against Mr. Kumaraswamy while another group raised voices in his favour. BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi, MLC M.K. Pranesh and other leaders tried to convince the protesters to allow them to go ahead with the rally, but neither group relented.

A group of workers gathered around Mr Yediyurappa’s car. The former CM did not get out of his vehicle. Instead, he travelled to Chikkamagaluru.

Earlier in the day, the group opposing Mr Kumaraswamy had met in the town and resolved to register their demand in the presence of senior leaders of the party. 

