GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP says CM Siddaramaiah’s jibe at PM Modi was part of efforts to save his chair by appeasing Congress high command

The Karnataka CM had expressed his displeasure on social media platform X over Karnataka getting a raw deal with respect to drought relief.

January 17, 2024 03:08 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok ​maintained that whatever steps are taken by Mr. Siddaramaiah, his position was safe only till the Lok Sabha polls. 

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok ​maintained that whatever steps are taken by Mr. Siddaramaiah, his position was safe only till the Lok Sabha polls.  | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

 

The Opposition BJP responded sharply to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s allegation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sleeping on issues related to Karnataka, by remarking that it was part of his effort to appease Congress high command.

Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly R. Ashok took to social media platform X to launch a counter attack on the Chief Minister. “If you think you can impress your high command and save your chair by such rant and rave against the prime minister, then you are living in a fool’s paradise,” he said.

“It is no longer a secret that your days are numbered and you will be shown the exit door after Lok Sabha elections,” claimed Mr. Ashok, who just returned from his trip to Delhi where he met the party central leaders. “So take a chill pill, keep calm and trust Modi,” he remarked. He maintained that whatever steps are taken by Mr. Siddaramaiah, his position was safe only till the Lok Sabha polls. 

Chief Minister had taken to social media platform X on Tuesday to express his displeasure over Karnataka getting a raw deal with respect to drought relief. He had alleged that the Prime Minister was sleeping on issues related to the problems of Karnataka which was facing one of the worst droughts in the last 47 years. Mr. Siddaramaiah’s attack on the Prime Minister comes days ahead of the latter’s visit to Bengaluru scheduled on January 19.  

Related Topics

Karnataka / General Elections 2024 / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.