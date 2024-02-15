GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP opens an election office for Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency 

February 15, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Former Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwathnarayan, BJP MP Pratap Simmha, and others at the opening of the BJPs election campaign office for Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency in Mysuru on Thursday.

Former Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwathnarayan, BJP MP Pratap Simmha, and others at the opening of the BJPs election campaign office for Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The BJP on Thursday opened an election campaign office for Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency.

Former Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwathnarayan, who was present on the occasion, said the party was optimistic of winning 400 seats in the coming Lok Sabha elections while also retaining the Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency.

He hailed the contribution of sitting MP Pratap Simmha in both Mysuru and Kodagu regions that come under the parliamentary constituency and highlighted the progress achieved in railway, health, drinking water supply and education sectors during his tenure.

He expressed confidence that the BJP candidate fielded from Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency will win the coming elections with a larger margin.

He pointed out that the stone used for carving the idol at Ram Temple was from Mysuru and so was the sculptor Arun Yogiraj.

On the occasion, Mr. Ashwathnarayan and other leaders including Mr. Simmha, former MLA S.A. Ramdas released a booklet brought out by Mr. Simmha highlighting his achievements as an MP representing Mysuru Lok Sabha segment for two consecutive terms.

Mr. Simmha claimed that a total of 11 trains had been introduced in Mysuru since he became an MP in 2014. The 12th train connecting Mysuru with Rameshwaram will soon be introduced, he claimed.

In the coming days, Mr. Simmha said he would strive for an international standard stadium as well as a bullet train from Mysuru to Chennai.

Former MLA S.A. Ramdas, who was also present on the occasion, sought to remind the party workers that they had the responsibility of working together with the JD(S) in the coming elections in view of its alliance between the two parties.

A host of party leaders including former MP C.H. Vijayshankar, former MLA L. Nagendra, State BJP vice-president Rajendra, and the party’s Mysuru rural district president L.R. Mahadevaswamy were also present on the occasion.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.