BJP MLA Araga Jnanendra makes objectionable comment on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge during protest on Western Ghats

Thirthahalli MLA alluded to skin colour during a protest against Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre

August 02, 2023 10:40 am | Updated 10:41 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
The comment was made by former Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra (centre) who is the MLA of Thirthahalli.

Former Home Minister and senior BJP leader Araga Jnanendra has made an objectionable comment on All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge during a protest against Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre for his statement on the K. Kasturirangan report.

Addressing the protesters in Thirthahalli, on August 1, his constituency in Shivamogga district, Mr. Jnanendra said people from Bidar hardly know anything about trees, plants, or shade. “They do not know the lives of Malnad people, or the problems being faced by those who stay close to the Western Ghats,” he said, targeting Eshwar Khandre, who is a native of Bidar.

“People from that area turn pitch black under the scorching sun. We understand their plight if we look at Kharge. He has been saved somehow because of his hair, which has provided him shade.”

Mr. Araga Jnanendra took Mr Kharge’s name while criticising Mr. Khandre for his statement that the government would implement Kasturirangan’s report. “Kasturirangan is not an expert on the environment. The Western Ghats have survived because of the native people. The scientists prepared the report based on satellite images. We have been opposing the report. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should understand this,” he said.

