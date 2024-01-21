BJP leaders holding talks with JD(S) for Legislative Council polls: Pralhad Joshi

January 21, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Belagavi

BJP leaders are holding talks with Janata Dal(S) leaders for seat sharing in the Legislative Council elections, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said in Dharwad on Sunday. He said that senior leaders are engaged in the exercise.

He told reporters that the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Janata Dal(S) Legislative Party leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday conducted the first round of meetings in Bengaluru. The strategy of fighting the Council polls together was discussed there, he said.

The Legislative Council will soon have six vacancies. The elections are expected to be announced soon.

Mr. Joshi said that another round of meeting will be held before finalising the list of candidates. He clarified that the issue of Lok Sabha seat sharing was not raised in the meeting on Saturday.

He said that the talks about final details of the alliance for Parliamentary polls will be held after the consecration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. “We will hold talks with senior leaders, including Mr. Kumaraswamy. However, the national leaders of the party will take the final call on the matter,” he said.

He dismissed as rumours the reports that the leaders discussed the issue of sharing the Parliamentary seat in Mandya.

“No such discussions have taken place,” he said.