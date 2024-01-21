GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP leaders holding talks with JD(S) for Legislative Council polls: Pralhad Joshi

The Union Minister clarifies that the two parties have not discussed seat sharing for the Lok Sabha polls yet

January 21, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi has said that the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Janata Dal(S) Legislative Party leader H.D. Kumaraswamy conducted the first round of meetings on Saturday.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi has said that the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Janata Dal(S) Legislative Party leader H.D. Kumaraswamy conducted the first round of meetings on Saturday. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

BJP leaders are holding talks with Janata Dal(S) leaders for seat sharing in the Legislative Council elections, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said in Dharwad on Sunday. He said that senior leaders are engaged in the exercise.

He told reporters that the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Janata Dal(S) Legislative Party leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday conducted the first round of meetings in Bengaluru. The strategy of fighting the Council polls together was discussed there, he said.

The Legislative Council will soon have six vacancies. The elections are expected to be announced soon.

Mr. Joshi said that another round of meeting will be held before finalising the list of candidates. He clarified that the issue of Lok Sabha seat sharing was not raised in the meeting on Saturday.

He said that the talks about final details of the alliance for Parliamentary polls will be held after the consecration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. “We will hold talks with senior leaders, including Mr. Kumaraswamy. However, the national leaders of the party will take the final call on the matter,” he said.

He dismissed as rumours the reports that the leaders discussed the issue of sharing the Parliamentary seat in Mandya.

“No such discussions have taken place,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.