Karnataka

BJP leader Mukhtar Pathan’s son dies of COVID-19

BJP leader and chairman of Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation Mukhtar Pathan’s son Imran Khan Pathan died in Belagavi on June 13.

He had recovered from COVID -19, but suffered from other complications, family sources said.

He was 27. He was the son in law of senior journalist Saleem Dharwadkar.

Imran Khan Pathan, an IT engineer, had returned to Belagavi a few months after his company allowed him to work from home. He had contracted the virus two weeks ago. He was admitted to a private hospital since then.

“He had recovered from COVID-19, but developed other complications. Efforts of doctors did not succeed in saving him,” family sources said.

The final rites were held in the Idgah burial ground on June 13.


