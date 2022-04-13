BJP is conspiring to end reservation regime, alleges Kharge

Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP as “anti-Dalit forces”, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge said that BJP was trying to end the reservations for Dalits and other backward classes by privatising the public sector units.

“To put an end to reservations offered to oppressed and marginalised sections, they [BJP and Mr. Modi] were going to change the Constitution drafted by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. They could not do it as people from all corners strongly opposed their move. Now, they are snatching reservation rights by privatising the public sector units. Once the government institutions are sold to private players, the private management won’t follow the reservation norms. The so-called upper caste people have lands, businesses, properties and means of livelihood. Dalits and backward communities don’t have anything. They are dependent on the Constitution for their progress. That is why we must save the Constitution at any cost. Those who have already got the reservation benefits and government jobs should help other oppressed communities in the villages to get these benefits,” Mr. Kharge said.

He was addressing a huge gathering on the occasion of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary in Kalaburagi on Tuesday evening.

“RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh] and its affiliated organisations including BJP never wanted the progress of Dalits and other downtrodden communities. It always wanted these marginalised sections to serve the so-called upper-castes with total submission… The Union Government has modified the reservation rules for the appointment of Joint Secretary level officers just to ensure that the so-called upper-caste people would occupy them. Their agenda is taking back India to ancient times where the vast majority of the working masses like Dalits and backward communities were reeling under the cruel rule of a few in the society,” Mr. Kharge said.

Recalling the difficulties he faced for the Constitutional amendment to include Article 371(J) that gave Special Status to Kalyana Karnataka region, Mr. Kharge said it was because of the Constitution drafted by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar that the people of Kalyana Karnataka are getting the benefits of reservation.

“I had to pass through a lot of difficulties and hardships to get the amendment to the Constitution for Article 371(J). We had to take everybody into confidence and convince them for the task. Just imagine what kind of hardships that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar must have gone through for the monumental task of drafting the Constitution,” Mr. Kharge said.