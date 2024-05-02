BJP implementing policies at a much faster pace after the Congress opened the doors, says SUCI(C)

May 02, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Socialist Unity Centre of India-Communist (SUCI-C) Politburo member K. Radhakrishna has said that if people did not get united to defeat the candidates of NDA and INDI Alliance which have pushed the country to bankruptcy, then they will have to suffer more in the coming days.

Addressing an election rally at Singanahalli village in Dharwad district recently, Mr. Radhakrishna said that Congress which ruled the country initially initiated pro-corporate policies and subsequently, opened the doors of the country for globalisation, liberalisation and privatisation.

And, the BJP which came to power late has been implementing the same policies at a much faster pace, he said.

Prof. Radhakrishna said that in a welfare state, education and health care facilities should be made available to all people free. However, they are now caught in the clutches of private players becoming highly commercialised.

He said that the BJP, which came to power with a promise of change, has actually pushed people to more distress. It implemented three farm laws against which lakhs of farmers fought several months leading to the death of 750 farmers. It was only after continuous struggle that the laws were withdrawn, he said.

He said that SUCI(C) is contesting in 151 constituencies across the country and in 19 in Karnataka. He made an appeal for vote for SUCI(C) candidate Sharanabasava Gonawar and said that the party has grown through pro-people agitations and that it will always fight for people’s interests.

State committee member of SUCI(C) Ramanjanappa Aldalli said that people should support the party that is actually fighting for the people by raising pertinent issues.

District secretary Laxman Jadagannavar presided over the meeting. SUCI(C) candidates Sharanabasav Gonawar, Gangadhar Badiger, Ganapathi Hegde and others were present.