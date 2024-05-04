BJP has politically recognised Backward Classes and Minorities, says Annamalai

May 04, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Yadgir

Backward Classes and minorities were politically recognised only by the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) after independence, Annamalai, Tamil Nadu BJP president, has said. He was addressing a party workers’ meeting in Raichur on Saturday.

Mr. Annamalai said that the Congress, which had ruled the country for over six decades, has not recognised Backward Classes and minorities. “The then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee made A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi made Ramanath Kovind and Droupadi Murmu presidents of the nation,” he added.

“The neighbouring counties wanted to see a weak Prime Minister for India. They are calculating that Rahul will become PM. But, the people of India wanted Mr. Modi, who has leadership qualities, to become PM again to protect the interests of the country and ensure safety,” he said. Therefore, the party workers should put effort into their victory.

Mr. Annamalai also participated in the roadshow.