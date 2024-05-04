GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJP has politically recognised Backward Classes and Minorities, says Annamalai

May 04, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Annamalai, Tamil Nadu state BJP president addressing party workers at a meeting in Raichur on Saturday.

Annamalai, Tamil Nadu state BJP president addressing party workers at a meeting in Raichur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

Backward Classes and minorities were politically recognised only by the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) after independence, Annamalai, Tamil Nadu BJP president, has said. He was addressing a party workers’ meeting in Raichur on Saturday. 

Mr. Annamalai said that the Congress, which had ruled the country for over six decades, has not recognised Backward Classes and minorities. “The then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee made A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi made Ramanath Kovind and Droupadi Murmu presidents of the nation,” he added.

“The neighbouring counties wanted to see a weak Prime Minister for India. They are calculating that Rahul will become PM. But, the people of India wanted Mr. Modi, who has leadership qualities, to become PM again to protect the interests of the country and ensure safety,” he said. Therefore, the party workers should put effort into their victory. 

Mr. Annamalai also participated in the roadshow.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bharatiya Janata Party / national or ethnic minority / minority group / Caste

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.