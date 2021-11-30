BJP factions clash, three injured

A BJP meeting attended by Excise Minister K.Gopalaiah and others in Arsikere on Tuesday witnessed clashes between two factions of the party, leaving three people injured. The supporters of BJP leaders N.R.Santosh and Vijay Kumar picked up an argument, which was followed by a fistfight.

According to eye-witnesses, the clash broke out when Mr. Santosh, former political secretary to Chief Minister, was invited to share the dais with other leaders of the party. The supporters of Mr. Vijay Kumar raised objections and alleged that Mr. Santosh had been harassing people, who worked for the party for years, by filing false cases against them.

Mr. Santosh is one among the contenders for the BJP ticket from Arsikere in the next Assembly polls. A section of the BJP in Arsikere has been opposing him.

Mr. Gopalaiah tried to pacify the workers. The meeting ended abruptly. Party’s Council poll candidate H.M.Vishwanath, party’s district president H.K.Suresh and others were present at the meeting.