BJP dividing society but Congress is not an alternative, says SUCI(C)

The SUCI(C) will contest in 19 LS seats in Karnataka, including Belagavi, according to Ramanjanappa Aldalli

April 07, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
SUCI(C) State secretariat member Ramanjanappa Aldalli and other leaders addressing a press conference in Belagavi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

SUCI(Communist) will enter the Lok Sabha elections fray by fielding 19 candidates in Karnataka, party leaders said in Belagavi.

“We are fighting in 151 constituencies in 19 States and three Union Territories at the national level. This time in Karnataka, the fight will be in 19 constituencies,” State SUCI(C) secretariat member Ramanjanappa Aldalli told reporters.

Mr. Aldalli said that the BJP-led NDA government, which has been ruling the country for the past 10 years, has ruined people’s lives.

BJP leaders are seeking votes by dividing society on caste and communal lines. It has weakened Constitutional authorities and taken away their autonomy. However, the Congress is not an alternative as it ruled the country for several decades without making any changes in the lives of the poor, he said.

The BJP, the party that spoke against price rise, unemployment and corruption, is now not only silent but also complicit. There is silence and suppression of information about all things, including black money, Swiss bank accounts, and even routine administration. Electoral bonds have turned out to be the biggest scam, he said.

India ranks abysmally low in global hunger index and human development index. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi is talking about Viksit Bharat, a developed India, he added.

“We are fighting daily battles for the working people, farmers, women and youth. This time, we are fighting Lok Sabha polls to take the voices of the people to Parliament,” he said.

Their candidate in Belagavi will be Lakshman Jadagannavar.

