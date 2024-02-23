BJP criticises ‘anti-Dalit policies’ of Karnataka govt.

February 23, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - MYSURU

The BJP staged a protest in the city on Friday condemning what it labelled ‘anti-Dalit policies’ of the State government.

It accused the Congress of diverting funds meant for projects to be implemented under Scheduled Castes Sub Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) to fulfill its guarantee schemes and depriving the vulnerable sections of society of their rightful share.

The BJP alleged that the Congress reserved funds for minorities in pursuit of its ‘vote-bank politics’’ but programmes meant for Dalit welfare have been divested of funds.

Funds meant for the development of schools including Minorities Morarji Desai Residential Schools have been diverted to meet the requirements of the guarantee scheme, the BJP alleged. A memorandum condemning the government’s policies, was submitted at the DC’s office.