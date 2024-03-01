GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP blames Congress’ ‘appeasement politics’, demands NIA probe 

March 01, 2024 10:38 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra and leader of the opposition R. Ashok addressing the press conference in Bengaluru.

BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra and leader of the opposition R. Ashok addressing the press conference in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a tirade against the ruling Congress in the State and said the bomb blast was a result of the “appeasement politics” practiced by the party. BJP has now demanded that the investigation into the case be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). 

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok and BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra held a press conference and alleged that the ruling Congress had indulged in “appeasement politics” and had not even taken a stern stand against those who had allegedly raised “Pakistan Zindabad” slogan in Vidhana Soudha earlier. They alleged that the State government had been suppressing a FSL report that confirmed that the slogan was indeed raised, even as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the government had nothing to hide and will make the report public after they receive it. 

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also visited the bomb blast site and met victims of the blast and also alleged that the State government’s “appeasement politics” was responsible for the blast. “We will cooperate with the state government in the investigation and will take over the case through the NIA if the State government asks for it,” he said, adding he felt the case has to be probed by the NIA.

