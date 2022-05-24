BJP announces names of candidates for Legislative Council polls in Karnataka
B.Y. Vijayendra’s name does not figure in the list
BJP has announced names of candidates for the Legislative Council polls in Karnataka.
They are Chaluvadi Narayanaswamy, Hemalatha Nayak, S Keshavaprasad and Laxmana Savadi.
The party’s candidate for the Karnataka West Teachers’ constituency is Basavaraj Horatti, Chairman of the Legislative Council, who switched to the BJP from the JD(S) earlier this month.
Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s younger son B.Y. Vijayendra is believed to have been a contender for one of the seats, but his name does not figure in the list.
