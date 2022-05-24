Karnataka

BJP announces names of candidates for Legislative Council polls in Karnataka

BJP office in Malleswaram in Bengaluru.

BJP office in Malleswaram in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: N AMIT

BJP has announced names of candidates for the Legislative Council polls in Karnataka.

They are Chaluvadi Narayanaswamy, Hemalatha Nayak, S Keshavaprasad and Laxmana Savadi.

BJP’s list of candidates for Legislative Council polls in Karnataka

BJP’s list of candidates for Legislative Council polls in Karnataka

The party’s candidate for the Karnataka West Teachers’ constituency is Basavaraj Horatti, Chairman of the Legislative Council, who switched to the BJP from the JD(S) earlier this month.

Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s younger son B.Y. Vijayendra is believed to have been a contender for one of the seats, but his name does not figure in the list.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa with younger son B.Y. Vijayendra (left) who is believed to have been a contender for one of the seats.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa with younger son B.Y. Vijayendra (left) who is believed to have been a contender for one of the seats. | Photo Credit: File photo


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
Council polls: Congress picks Nagaraju Yadav, Abdul Jabbar
Council polls: Horatti says he is official candidate of BJP
Council, Rajya Sabha tickets | Basavraj Bommai, Congress leaders return without meeting party bigwigs
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 24, 2022 12:41:58 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/bjp-announces-names-of-candidates-for-legislative-council-polls-in-karnataka/article65456139.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY