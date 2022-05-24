Photos | Candidates of BJP Congress JD(S) for Legislative Council polls in Karnataka
May 24, 2022 13:23 IST
May 24, 2022 13:23 IST
Candidates of BJP and Congress for Legislative Council polls in Karnataka
BJP, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) have announced their list of their candidates for the Legislative Council polls in Karnataka, which is scheduled on June 3, 2022.
