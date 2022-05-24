Karnataka

Photos | Candidates of BJP Congress JD(S) for Legislative Council polls in Karnataka

1/6

BJP, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) have announced their list of their candidates for the Legislative Council polls in Karnataka, which is scheduled on June 3, 2022.

Other Slideshows

Photos | CM steps out to check rain damage in Bengaluru
Photos | Wet & cold summer in Bengaluru
Pics | Khelo India University Games 2021 in Bengaluru: Inauguration of event
In Frames | Mind over Mekedatu
Images from Chitra Santhe 2022 in Bengaluru
U.R. Anantha Murthy (1932-2014)
In pictures: How to make your own mask
Air tragedy in Mangalore
Bandh disrupts normal life

Printable version | May 24, 2022 1:24:38 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/photos-candidates-of-bjp-congress-jds-for-legislative-council-polls-in-karnataka/article65456174.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY