BJP accuses HDK of bigamy

Increase in personal attacks in runup to by-elections to two Assembly seats

The BJP has accused former chief minister and JD(S) leader H. D. Kumaraswamy of bigamy. On its Twitter handle, Karnataka unit of the BJP said: “Signal jump, breach of trust, corruption, nepotism and more than anything else bigamy. Should H. D. Kumaraswamy, who always ridicules mistakes of others, not be careful about these things?”

Karnataka has been witnessing personal attacks in the runup to by-elections to two Assembly seats. On October 19, BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel had described Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a drug addict.

This was preceded by the Congress describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an ‘illiterate’ on October 17. However, within hours, KPCC president D. K. Shivakumar expressed regret and got the tweet deleted.