GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJP accuses Congress candidate of trying to lure voters

Published - May 16, 2024 10:24 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP has petitioned the Election Commission seeking action against Bengaluru Graduates’ constituency Congress candidate Ramoji Gowda, accusing him of distributing gifts to voters through a courier agency.

In a complaint before the EC, a BJP delegation led by former Minister S. Suresh Kumar alleged that the election agent of BJP candidate A. Deve Gowda had come to know that the Congress candidate was distributing gifts through a courier agency. He had video recorded the stocking of gift boxes in the courier agency’s godown in Neraluru of Anekal, the delegation claimed, and alleged that each gift box comprised crockery items along with a pamphlet of the Congress candidate.

The BJP delegation alleged that such gift boxes had been stored in different places and urged the EC to initiate legal action against the candidate as well as the courier agency.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.