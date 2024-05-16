BJP accuses Congress candidate of trying to lure voters

The BJP has petitioned the Election Commission seeking action against Bengaluru Graduates’ constituency Congress candidate Ramoji Gowda, accusing him of distributing gifts to voters through a courier agency.

In a complaint before the EC, a BJP delegation led by former Minister S. Suresh Kumar alleged that the election agent of BJP candidate A. Deve Gowda had come to know that the Congress candidate was distributing gifts through a courier agency. He had video recorded the stocking of gift boxes in the courier agency’s godown in Neraluru of Anekal, the delegation claimed, and alleged that each gift box comprised crockery items along with a pamphlet of the Congress candidate.

The BJP delegation alleged that such gift boxes had been stored in different places and urged the EC to initiate legal action against the candidate as well as the courier agency.