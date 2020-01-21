Karnataka

Birth anniversary of Vemana celebrated

A procession was takenout on the occasion of Mahayogi Vemana Jayanti in Raichur on Sunday.

| Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

The birth anniversary of Mahayogi Vemana was celebrated in Raichur and Yadgir districts on Sunday.

Shivaraj Patil and Basanagowda Daddal, MLAs of Raichur City and Rural respectively, who have inaugurated the programme at Raichur, said that the India had produced many philosophers and saints and Vemana was one among them.

“His vachanas in simple Telugu are famous around the globe for their simplicity, straight forwardness, and clarity. He preached equanimity among all societies,” they said.

In a similar programme, MLA for Yadgir Venkatareddy Mudnal spoke at Yadgir.

He urged people to join in following the principles of Vemana to develop the community, educationally and economically.

