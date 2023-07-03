Biocon Group launches month-long sustainability initiatives with ‘Nature Positive’ Campaign 

July 03, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 05:00 am IST - Bengaluru

Biocon Group, a leading global biopharmaceutical organization, kicked off an extensive month-long ‘Nature Positive’ campaign on June 30, Friday, at Yarandahalli Lake.

Employees across the group participated in the initiative that was aimed to commemorate World Environment Day and to inspire and engage them in embracing a Nature Positive mindset, emphasizing the importance of environmental sustainability.

The Biocon Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of the Biocon Group, joined hands with the Malligavad Foundation to organize the tree plantation drive. This rejuvenation project witnessed the planting of 1,000 saplings, symbolizing the Group’s dedication to environmental preservation.

The event was attended by Dr Anupama Shetty, Mission Director, Biocon Foundation and Anand Malligavad, founder of the Malligavad Foundation. Dr. Shetty emphasized that “Environmental stewardship is a fundamental aspect of the Biocon Group’s business practices, as we recognize the vital need to conserve natural resources.”

“At Biocon Group, we value the importance of being Nature Positive and hence rolled out an integrated campaign in June 2023 to sensitize people,” said Seema Ahuja, Global Head of Communications & Corporate Brand, Biocon Group.