Bill to upgrade UVCE to university tabled

The University of Visvesvaraya College of Engineering Bill-2021 that seeks to declare the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering as University of Visvesvaraya College of Engineering to grant autonomy to the institution to attain standards of global excellence was tabled in the Assembly on Thursday.

The Bill tabled by Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan is in tune with the recommendations of the S.V. Ranganath committee that had stressed the need for converting UVCE into an autonomous IIT-like institution on the lines of the College of Engineering Pune.

In addition to the ₹10 crore earmarked in the State Budget for 2020-21, the State Government needs to provide ₹50 crore for the upgrading of the institution.

The Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Teachers) (Second Amendment) Bill that seeks to ensure transparency and equitable opportunities in transfers of principals or lecturers of PU colleges besides ensuring availability of lecturers in rural areas, among others, was also tabled in the Assembly by Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh.

The Karnataka State Ayush University Bill was also tabled in the Assembly by Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar. The Bill seeks to establish the Karnataka State Ayush University with headquarters in Shivamogga.