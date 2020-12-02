Bill against ‘love jihad’ unlikely to come up during winter session

BJP is watching the response to the proposed legislation, say party sources

In the midst of vocal support by several BJP leaders, including Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, to the legislation to prohibit forcible interfaith conversion or “love jihad”, the piloting of the Bill in this winter session is unlikely, party sources say.

The BJP is watching the response to the proposed legislation against forcible conversions, and it is yet to take a call on whether the Bill has to be moved in the ensuing winter session, sources said. On party leaders sending out contradictory messages, the sources said that the party was weighing options based on responses.

The winter session of Karnataka legislature will commence from December 7.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy has also said that the legislation was unlikely even as Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi on Tuesday said the legislation would be brought in the State.

Meanwhile, government sources indicated that the legislation drafting is under progress though crucially the legislation is still to be discussed in the Cabinet before it is moved as a Bill in the legislature. “Legislation making is a process, and the departments concerned are looking at the legal issues. The Cabinet is yet to discuss on the issue. It is more of a political decision,” government sources said.

While the Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, have opposed the proposed legislation, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday told reporters in Mysuru that the government is facing bigger challenges that need to be dealt with rather than bringing a legislation to curb interfaith conversions.