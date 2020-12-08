Big spike in LSD seizures this year

As many as 5,049 strips seized by police as against 150 last year

The State government on Tuesday informed the Legislative Assembly that the police have booked 3,852 cases till November, 2020, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and seized 5,049 strips of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), which is a far higher quantity compared to previous years.

During the Question Hour, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the police seized 5,049 strips compared to a mere 150 last year.

Status of cases

Listing the number of cases, he said the police had booked 3,852 cases till November this year under the NDPS Act, as against the 1,126 cases in 2017, 1,031 in 2018, and 1,661 in 2019. Of the 3,852 cases booked, charge sheets had been submitted in 2,285 cases, while others are under investigation.

Replying to Eshwar Khandre (Congress), Mr. Bommai said the government cracked down on 21 dark websites where LSD strips among other drugs were being sold.

On the issue of delay in filing charge sheets owing to outdated technology in the forensic science laboratory (FSL), the Minister said in some cases there had been delay and to overcome this, a new technology had been introduced at FSL. Earlier, FSL used to conduct one sample at a time but now with modern technology, it can test 51 samples at one time, he said.

A separate narcotics section had been opened at FSL and this would help the police in filing charge sheets, he said.

To crackdown on drug peddlers, the government has proposed to bring in new rules under the NDPS Act to enable enforcing agencies to conduct more raids and seizures. The amended rules would be out soon, he said.

Recreation clubs

Priyank Kharge (Congress) spoke about the rise in the number of recreation clubs in the border districts, particularly in Kalaburagi. Abbayya Prasad (Congress) spoke about students and young people using whiteners in Hubballi-Dharwad.

Noting that the government was aware of the ganja business taking place in slums, Mr. Bommai sought the support of urban local bodies in regulating the opening of hookah bars. Recreation clubs obtain orders from the High Court to get a licence, he said.