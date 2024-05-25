GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Big Mishra to offer NK, Rajasthani cuisine

Big Mishra, which has made name for itself through ‘Dharwad Pedha’ will now be offering the North Karnataka cuisine comprising of ‘Jolada Roti’ and Rajasthani thali at its new outlet at Yarikoppa near Dharwad off the Pune Bengaluru Road

Published - May 25, 2024 01:19 am IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Big Mishra, which has made a name for itself through the ‘Dharwad Pedha’, will now be offering the North Karnataka cuisine, comprising ‘Jolada Roti’ and Rajasthani thalis, at its new outlet at Yarikoppa near Dharwad off the Pune Bengaluru Road.

Addressing presspersons at Yarikoppa near Dharwad on Thursday, Manager of Big Mishra Sridhar Borkar said that the new outlets spread over roughly 10,000 sqft would offer ‘Jolada Roti’ thali and Rajasthani thali starting Saturday.

Yogesh Jain, one of the partners, said that while other varieties were already available in their cafe located at the same venue, their idea was to introduce the local North Karnataka cuisine to travellers. Steps had been taken to provide the traditional local cuisine prepared hygienically, he said.

Sridhar Shetty, another manager, said that they had brought cooks from Rajasthan to prepare the Rajasthani thali and it would be a new attraction soon.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.