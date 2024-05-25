Big Mishra to offer NK, Rajasthani cuisine

Big Mishra, which has made a name for itself through the ‘Dharwad Pedha’, will now be offering the North Karnataka cuisine, comprising ‘Jolada Roti’ and Rajasthani thalis, at its new outlet at Yarikoppa near Dharwad off the Pune Bengaluru Road.

Addressing presspersons at Yarikoppa near Dharwad on Thursday, Manager of Big Mishra Sridhar Borkar said that the new outlets spread over roughly 10,000 sqft would offer ‘Jolada Roti’ thali and Rajasthani thali starting Saturday.

Yogesh Jain, one of the partners, said that while other varieties were already available in their cafe located at the same venue, their idea was to introduce the local North Karnataka cuisine to travellers. Steps had been taken to provide the traditional local cuisine prepared hygienically, he said.

Sridhar Shetty, another manager, said that they had brought cooks from Rajasthan to prepare the Rajasthani thali and it would be a new attraction soon.