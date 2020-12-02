Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin Phase-3 trials begin in State

Karnataka fully prepared for distribution of COVID -19 vaccine, says Minister Sudhakar

Covaxin trials are going to be successful in Karnataka and the State is fully prepared for the distribution of COVID -19 vaccine, Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said on Wednesday.

He was speaking after the launch of third phase clinical trials of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin at the Vydehi Institute of Medical Science and Research Centre here.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa joined the event via videoconference.

Mr. Sudhakar said that it was a matter of pride to the State that clinical trials are happening at 25 centres of 12 States across the country. About 26,000 people are being administered with vaccination. Around 1,600-1,800 people are being administered vaccination in Karnataka alone. “People should be wary of rumours and misinformation during this trial period”, he said.

On the side-effects of vaccine, the Minister said that around 15-20% Indian companies were developing vaccination globally. “There may be side-effects of vaccination. Experts are observing it carefully and there is no need for panic at this stage.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government has reserved ₹900 crore for vaccine research. The Prime Minister has visited and inspected the research centres in Pune, Ahmadabad and Hyderabad. The Yediyurappa government in the State has kept aside ₹300 crore for vaccine trials. Treatment would be given free of cost to COVID-19 patients. About 1.25 lakh tests were conducted per day in the State and 1.2 crore free COVID testing has been conducted so far, the Minister said.

The State was fully prepared for vaccine distribution, and 29,451 vaccine distribution centres have been identified. About 10,008 trained staff would be deployed for the purpose. A total of 2,855 cold storage centres were made available for storage of vaccines. Regional centres were being set up in Bengaluru, Shivamogga and Ballari. Healthcare workers would be given vaccination in the first phase followed by frontline warriors, people aged above 50 years and people with co-morbidities, he added.