BGVS donates books to public libraries

Bharath Gyan Vigyan Samithi (BGVS), a civil society group for the promotion of primary education, healthcare and women’s empowerment, has donated books worth ₹ 70,000 to public libraries.
Shantesh Kodle, R.K. Hudgi, K. Neela, Prabhu Khanapure, Shreeshaila Ghuli, Shivasharana Mulegaon, Ganapathi Kodle, Premananda Chincholikar and other senior functionaries of BGVS handed over the books to Additional Director of Public Instruction Nalin Atul in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.
“We have selected such books that will help students develop scientific temper and rational thinking. These books are bought from Nava Karnataka Publications, Karnataka Rajya Vijnana Parishat, Pustaka Pradhikara, Kuvempu Bhasha Bharati and Bharath Gyan Vigyan Samithi. The Department of Public Instruction and the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj have initiated the development of child-friendly libraries and these books, which are useful to both students and teachers, are meant for such libraries,” Nagendrappa Aurad, one of the functionaries of BGVS, told The Hindu.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath