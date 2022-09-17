Bescom has surplus power, but plans special drive to counter ₹1,412 crore deficit in revenue

Following the launch of the special drive, tariff collection efficiency reached 100.88% in August 2022

Field officers in Bescom are creating awareness about safety among people following some electrical accidents in the recent past. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Following the launch of the special drive, tariff collection efficiency reached 100.88% in August 2022

With a special drive, which was started on August 1 to recover pending dues, the soft tariff collection efficiency of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) reached 100.88% in the month, with the surplus collection amounting to ₹16 crores. While the demand (billed amount) was ₹1,840.91 crores, a total of ₹1,857.20 crores were collected, including dues.

In the previous months of April, May and July, there was a shortfall in collection while in the month of June, there was an excess due to the issuing of interest on deposits.

The drive is part of various initiatives by Bescom to overcome the deficit for the ongoing business year of 2022-23. “The company’s financial situation is delicate. We have a deficit of ₹1,412 crore for this business year. To adhere to the business plan, we have been working on certain parameters, including the reduction of loss of revenue and electricity, improvement of revenue generation and recovery of overdues,” said Mahantesh Bilagi, Managing Director, Bescom.

Under the special drive, pending amounts are being recovered from customers who have dues of more than ₹5 lakh or have not paid bills in six months. The company has set a target to recover ₹285 crore in this financial year.

Apart from this, Bescom aims to earn ₹516 crore by selling surplus energy through Indian Energy Exchange and add another ₹245 crore by reducing IP consumption and increasing sales of meters. With efficient monetisation of overhead cable network, Bescom expects to earn ₹136 crore. Along with a few other steps, the company aims to collect a total of ₹1,542 crore by the end of the year to overcome the deficit.

Surplus renewable energy and optimum hydel power

Mr. Mahantesh said that there is no shortage of energy supply to the Bescom. There is, in fact, a surplus. “We have surplus energy coming in from our renewable resources. Hydroelectric power (hydel) is being generated at optimum levels due to good rains this year,” he said.

The MD also addressed the recent electrical accidents. He said that field officers are working to create awareness about safety among people.

The company is coming down hard on advertising companies who fail to follow the guidelines, in coordination with the BBMP. “We will file an FIR against the agency and also secure compensation for the victim’s family from them.”