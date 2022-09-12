1,433 out of 5,784 transformers on footpaths remaining to be relocated, Bescom tells HC

Special Correspondent September 12, 2022 20:50 IST

September 12, 2022

‘4,351 have been either shifted to different locations or replaced with spun pole structure’

A file photo of a transformer on a footpath in Bengaluru.

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd (Bescom) on Monday told the High Court of Karnataka that so far 4,351 out of a total of 5,784 transformers on footpaths in Bengaluru city have been either shifted to different locations or replaced with spun pole structure. A submission in this regard has been made before a division bench comprising acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty during the hearing of a PIL petition, which had complained about danger posed to the public due to installation of transformers on footpaths. The petition was filed by G.B. Athri, a retired Wing Commander of the Air Force. Meanwhile, the Bescom also told the bench that the remaining 1,433 transformers would be relocated or replaced with spun pole structure by September 2023 as the work order for this purpose has already been issued. The transformers on the footpaths were identified by a coordination committee comprising officials of the Bescom and the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike on the direction issued by the court two years ago.



