Bengaluru Urban DC files complaint against ID theft

December 09, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban district has filed a complaint with the Central Division Cyber Crime Police that an unidentified individual had impersonated him to cheat officials of his department.

Dayananda K.A., in his complaint on Wednesday, said the accused has used his name, photograph and designation to send WhatsApp messages to officials of his department asking them to send money. Mr. Dayananda learned about this and complained to the police and gave them the phone number the accused was using. Based on the complaint, the central cyber crime police have taken up a case of identity theft.

On November 30, an unidentified individual had impersonated former city police commissioner Jyothi Prakash Mirji on Facebook and was asking money from people under his name citing an emergency. Jabir Khan, a resident of Thanisandra, who was one of the victims, had filed a complaint based on which the police registered a case of identity theft and impersonation under the IT Act, 2000.

