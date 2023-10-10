Bengaluru: Four held for stealing antique valuables from Jain temple

October 10, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Ashok Nagar police arrested a gang of four tiles workers who burgled a Jain temple where they were working.

The accused, who had come from Rajasthan to lay tiles at the temple situated in Shanti Nagar two months ago, hatched the plan to burgle the temple and loot the valuables. They kept a watch over the temple for sometime before gaining entry and escaped with 14 kg of antique silver articles worth ₹19.5 lakh.

Based on a complaint, the police identified the accused through CCTV footage. A team of police went to their native and arrested Joshiram and Reshmaram along with two of their associates and recovered the valuables which they had buried near their houses.