HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express trial run begins

The eight-car train left Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna railway station in Bengaluru at 5.45 a.m. The train reached Dharwad around 12.40 p.m.

June 19, 2023 05:19 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
South Western Railway began the trial run of the Bengaluru to Dharwad Vande Bharat Express on June 19, 2023.

South Western Railway began the trial run of the Bengaluru to Dharwad Vande Bharat Express on June 19, 2023.

The trial run of the Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express began on June 19.

The eight-car train left Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna railway station in Bengaluru at 5.45 a.m. The train reached Dharwad around 12.40 p.m.

In the return direction, the train left Dharwad at 1.15 p.m., and was expected to reach Bengaluru at 8.10 p.m.

During the trial run, the train halted at Yesvantpur (Yeshwantpur), Davangere and Hubballi railway stations.

This is the second Vande Bharat Express in Karnataka, and the first to be running within Karnataka. The first was the Mysuru-Bengaluru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express.

According to sources, the railways plan to launch the service for commuters on June 26.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.