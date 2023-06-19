Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express trial run begins

June 19, 2023 05:19 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The trial run of the Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express began on June 19.

The eight-car train left Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna railway station in Bengaluru at 5.45 a.m. The train reached Dharwad around 12.40 p.m.

In the return direction, the train left Dharwad at 1.15 p.m., and was expected to reach Bengaluru at 8.10 p.m.

During the trial run, the train halted at Yesvantpur (Yeshwantpur), Davangere and Hubballi railway stations.

This is the second Vande Bharat Express in Karnataka, and the first to be running within Karnataka. The first was the Mysuru-Bengaluru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express.

According to sources, the railways plan to launch the service for commuters on June 26.