South Western Railway occupies top slot in key performance indicators

January 26, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - HUBBALLI

South Western Railway Zone, which improved its performance in various sectors during 2022, has emerged the best and now stands in the first position in the country in terms of key performance indicators (KPI).

Delivering his address during the 74th Republic Day celebrations on the Railway Grounds in Hubballi on Thursday, general manager of the zone Sanjeev Kishore said that the South Western Railway has jumped to No 1 position in terms of key performance indicators from the 16th in 2021.

He said that that South Western Railway has been playing an important role in socio- economic development of the region in particular and in nation-building in general.

Elaborating on the performance of the zone, he said: “Gross originating revenue in this financial year has been put at ₹5,808.30 crore, which is 25% more than that of the figure achieved in the corresponding period of last year. Special trains run during the festival and holiday seasons fetched a revenue of ₹48.61 crore. As many as 27 special trains were run in November 2022, which is the highest ever number of special trains run in one month,” he said.

Mr. Sanjeev Kishore said that the railway zone has achieved the third position among all railway zones in terms of punctuality. The Digital India initiative, online coaching e-balance sheet, has been implemented across the zone, he said.

On electrification of rail routes, he said that the zone has electrified 712 route kilometres on its network during January-December 2022, the highest ever electrification work in a year. At present, 75 pairs of trains, out of the 191 pairs, are running on electric traction in the zone. And, to proliferate the use of green energy, 4,656 kWp rooftop solar plants have been installed over various service buildings, stations and LC gates which generate 46.12 lakh units per year resulting in savings of approximately ₹1.95 crore in terms of energy bills, he said.

Mr. Sanjeev Kishore said that the zone has thrown focus on augmentation of passenger amenities. As many as 28 foot overbridges and 21 high-level platforms have been completed, video surveillance system has been commissioned in 17 stations, automatic fire detection alarm system has been commissioned in 44 stations, PA system provided at 36 stations and electronic interlocking has been commissioned in 15 Stations. This apart, from January to December 2022, eight escalators and 18 lifts have been commissioned in the zone, he said.

Innovation

He said that the zone has won the second prize in the Suggestion Scheme of Best Innovations with Central Workshop, Mysuru, developing a prototype for 2-tier loading of two-wheelers in NMG Coaches with side entry. He also listed out various achievements of the zone in various fields, including sports.

Earlier, he inspected a parade and received a guard of honour from contingents of Scouts and Guides, students and RPF staff. Cultural programmes were staged as part of the celebrations. SWRWWO president Vandana Srivastava, Divisional Railway Manager of Hubballi Harsh Khare, Inspector-General-cum–Principal Chief Security Commissioner,South Western Railway, Alok Kumar and other senior officials were present.

During the celebrations at SWRWWO School, Ms. Vandana Srivastava unfurled the tricolour. And, subsequently, fruits were distributed among patients of the Railway Hospital.