Below normal rains in May to; mercury likely to dip only in third week in Bengaluru

April 30, 2024 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

As the scorching summer enters May, Bengalureans may have to wait for at least another two weeks for some respite.

The maximum temperature in April breached the 38°C mark and recorded 38.5°C, as against a mean maximum temperature of 34°C. The hottest April day was recorded in 2016 when the mercury hit 39.2°C.

“The temperature in the first week of May may breach the 39°C mark and will start coming down in the third week of May,” said C.S. Patil, scientist and director, India Meteorological Centre, Bengaluru. “After May 15, westerly winds that bring the monsoon rains will start setting in in South Interior Karnataka. This will bring the mercury down,” he said.

However, he said rainfall in the city in May will be below normal. “Some rains are expected in the first week of May, after which there may be a temporary dip in temperature and it will rise again,” he said.

Drinking water situation ‘stable’

Meanwhile, the drinking water crisis in the city is as severe as April as there were no April showers. However, the good news is that the crisis seems to have not worsened and it is “stable”.

“The drinking water situation in the city is stable and manageable. Contrary to our fears, more borewells haven’t gone dry in the past month. As water from Cauvery required for the city is assured, the situation remains almost the same,” said V. Ram Prasath Manohar, Chairman, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

At least 6,900 of the 14,000 government borewells in the city had gone dry in April.

The board has drilled over 140 new borewells in the city since March and has had a 90% success rate. “The government has approved drilling 313 new borewells, of which we have drilled over 140 of them. We are taking a targeted approach making an intervention wherever there is a necessity. The crisis is severe in Bengaluru East taluk and we may drill more borewells there in May, wherever there is a need,” Mr. Manohar said.

The BWSSB will focus on water conservation efforts in May as well. “We are seeing positive changes in water consumption patterns in the city. The demand for treated water has gone up to over 7 MLD, even as we have come up with technology to produce 5 MLD of ‘zero’ bacteria water, which will be provided to techparks to be used as AC coolant. We have installed aerators to over five lakh public taps in the city. April 30 was the deadline for the same. We will go for enforcement levying penalties over non-installation of aerators from Wednesday,” Mr. Manohar said.

“We appeal to the people to adopt water conservation measures like installing aerators to taps in residences as well, judicious use of water at homes and using treated water for secondary purposes in apartments and wherever possible in May as well. Even after we tide over the crisis, these need to be part of the city’s daily practice,” Mr. Manohar said.