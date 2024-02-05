GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Belagavi Half Marathon on February 11

February 05, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Rotary Club of Venugram Belgaum and Rotaract Club of Venugram will organise the 13th edition of the Belagavi Half Marathon on Sunday.

This year’s theme is Say No to Drugs.

Nearly 3,000 runners from all over India are expected to participate in various categories. The event will be flagged off from CP.Ed Grounds at 5 a.m.

Runners will vie for prizes in four categories, Half Marathon (21.095 km), 10 km, 5 km and 3 km called Fun Run.

A new race category is being introduced this time, i.e., Inter-School Open Cross Country Championship in two categories, 5 km Cross Country Race for Under-17 Boys and Girls.

Run timers will be set by Mumbai-based company called Run India.

All registered runners will get medals, breakfast and hydration support, e-timing certificate, photographs, and medical support.

Registration has started for the race on Run India website, www.runindia.in. The last date to register is February 8.

For more details, participants are requested to contact Ph: 8283875150 or 9844480030 and also see the event website, www.rotarybhm.in or https://runindia.in/events/Rotary-Belagavi-Half-Marathon-2024.

