BBMP asks citizens to light diyas, draw rangoli in front of houses to mark Rajyotsava

October 30, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday issued an order directing citizens to stand when the national anthem and Nada Geete (Kannada anthem) are broadcasted on Akashvani on the day of Kannada Rajyotsava. It has also asked people to install Kannada flag and draw rangoli in front of their homes on the occasion. The anthems will be broadcasted at 7 a.m.

The order passed by BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath has allowed for kites bearing red and yellow colours on every ground coming under the ambit of the civic body in the city. “At 5 p.m., all grounds should host a kite festival to mark Karnataka Rajyotsava in Bengaluru.”

The order has asked the citizens to light diyas in front of their homes at 7 p.m. The government was also directed to do the same. Rajyotsava should be observed at palace grounds, parks, lake premises, malls, apartments and other prominent localities in the city. Hotel unions have also been asked to take part in the festival. 

Organisers of Rajyotsava events across the city have been asked to sing five Kannada songs by prominent poets in one stretch after singing the national and regional anthems. 

