Battle of wits between ruling Congress and Opposition on the cards as winter session begins today in Belagavi

December 03, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Belagavi

The first winter session of the State legislature in Belagavi after the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government was formed in May is all set to start on Monday and it is likely to be a battle of wits between the Congress and the combined Opposition of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (Secular) that will attempt to corner the ruling party.

While the political narrative on drought relief, irrigation, the financial impact of implementing guarantee schemes, and accusations of corruption are expected to dominate the proceedings, as many as 15 Bills are expected to be moved by the government. According to Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader, 2,512 starred and unstarred questions have come in the Assembly while Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti said that as many as 1,207 starred and unstarred questions have come in the Upper House.

When asked about the Opposition’s plan to move a privilege motion against Housing Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, the Speaker said he had not yet got the notice. Mr. Khan had earlier stated that BJP members have been forced to respect a Muslim Speaker (Mr. Khader) now. “This is something that happened at an election rally and outside the House. That has also been clarified already. We have only 10 days to discuss people’s problems. What is the point in discussing this issue,” he maintained.

Mr. Horatti said that since the respective Ministers have spoken to different organisations to hear their demands, they are hoping to see fewer organisations calling for agitation in front of the Suvarna Soudha. He said: “Two days will be reserved for discussion on North Karnataka issues, including drought, and Mahadayi and Krishna water issues.

Award to MLAs

To encourage legislators to come on time to the House, the Speaker announced awards for legislators who come on time to create the quorum. Mr. Khader said: “Legislators who come early to form the quorum will be given a cup and saucer with the State and national emblem embossed on them. For each day that they come on time, the first 25 will get a cup and saucer. Legislators have the option of taking home 10 sets if they are on time every day.”

He also said that unlike in the past when schoolchildren were made to wait outside in the sun awaiting their turn to enter the Assembly’s visitors’ gallery, they would be allowed to sit in the auditorium. “Till their time to enter the gallery comes, resource persons will speak on various facets of the Constitution. Also, children will be allowed to sit in the gallery for 30 minutes instead of 10 minutes earlier.”

Illumination of Suvaran Soudha

As part of the golden jubilee celebrations of renaming of the State, permanent LED lighting has been installed to add glitz to the Suvarna Soudha located on the Bengaluru-Mumbai national highway on the outskirts of Belagavi. “The magnificent building will now be lit up on weekends and national and State holidays, and lighting equipment is permanent. Earlier, lighting was temporary. Cultural programmes from different regions have been organised every day before the start of the proceedings, and a cultural event has been organised on December 12 in front of the Suvarna Soudha.