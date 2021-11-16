Basava Yoga Mantapa seer passes away

Doctors say Sri Sanganabasava Swami suffered a heart attack

Sri Sanganabasava Swami, head of Basava Yoga Mantapa of Balobal Math near Gokak in Belagavi district, died of a heart attack on November 16.

The 54-year-seer collapsed in his chair during his address to an audience on his birthday. Other swamis and dignitaries on the dias tried to help by shifting him to a hospital. But he was declared brought dead at the Gokak hospital. Doctors said that he had suffered a severe heart attack.

A 10-second clip of him stopping for a brief moment before collapsing in his chair, was shared widely on social media. The video clip was captured by a devotee.