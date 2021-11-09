Religious mutts have done govt.’s work: CM

We’re committed to ensuring their development: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that many of the mutts and religious institutions have done works which actually should have been done by the government and that’s why the government is committed to ensuring their (mutts) development.

He was speaking at a Guru Vandane programme of Sri Abhinava Annadanishwara Swami and installation of Sri Muppina Basavalinga Devaru as successor to the Halakere Mutt in Ron taluk of Gadag district on Tuesday.

Mr. Bommai said that during the pre-Independence era, the mutts had done a lot of philanthropic services, including Dasoha (mass feeding). And, subsequently, after Independence, they had taken up dissemination of knowledge through establishment of educational institutions and other social initiatives, he said.

He said that it was good that religious institutions and mutts of various communities have taken up initiatives to not only feed poor children but also educate them. Several of them have provided free hostel facilities and education to poor girl children from rural areas, a highly commendable job, he said.

“Devotion is not just performing rituals but an ideal love for the Almighty. Engaging in service activities and helping the needy are also devotion. India has witnessed the Bhakti movement during which saints Basaveshwara, Kanakadasa, Purandaradasa and others sowed the seeds of devotion and these seeds of devotion will sustain for several more generations to come,” he said.

Lauding the philanthropic services of Halakere Mutt, he said that the new seer will also continue the good work done so far.

Referring to a Cabinet decision on naming the erstwhile Bombay-Karnataka region as Kittur Karnataka, he said that the government will ensure comprehensive development of the region and the renaming came as a response to the long-pending demand of the people of the region.

On per capita income of the State, he said although the State stands in the third position, only 30% to 35% people are contributing to the economy.

The government will be chalking out programmes particularly for women to encourage them to engage in economic activities and take the State to the top level in the country.

A photography volume on the mutt, Halakere Beladingalu, was released by the Chief Minister on the occasion.

Sri Abhinava Annadanishwara Swami, seer of Srishail Peetha Channasiddarama Swami, Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti, Ministers C.C. Patil and Govind Karjol, several legislators and seers were present.