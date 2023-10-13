HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bannerghatta Biological Park to host Zoo Club

October 13, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau

The Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) is hosting a zoo club to inspire young minds to connect with nature, wildlife and work towards conservation of wildlife and nature. This will be a 15-week programme on Sundays starting from October 22.

The sessions will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a maximum of 60 students of the age group 12 to 16 years and includes theory classes and field visits. Topics covered include captive management, in situ and ex situ conservation, animal care, behaviour and welfare. It also provides members an opportunity to interact with experts in the field and to explore careers in nature and wildlife conservation.

Interested candidates can enroll through the application on the BBP website. The application is also available in the zoo.

Registration fee is ₹1,000, however registration fee will be waived off for government school students. Applications will be available until October 18 but registration forms will close once 60 students enroll.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / conservation

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.