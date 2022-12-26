HamberMenu
Bank of Baroda’s Green Ride campaign to promote eco-friendly transportation

Actor Milind Soman calls for sustainable and healthy lifestyle

December 26, 2022 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman cycling in Mysuru as part of Bank of Baroda’s Green Ride campaign, on Monday.

Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman cycling in Mysuru as part of Bank of Baroda’s Green Ride campaign, on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman said that development without clean environment was futile and underlined the importance of sustainable transportation.  

He was speaking at Bank of Baroda’s ‘’Green Ride: Towards a Clean Environment’’ campaign in the city on Monday. The campaign entailed Milind Soman cycling and riding electric scooters to cover about 1,400 km from Mumbai. He has covered various parts of the State and was in Mysuru en route Mangaluru where the campaign terminates.

The green ride was launched in Mumbai on December 19, according to officials and Milind Soman, who was in Mysuru as part of the campaign, arrived at the bank’s Regional Office at Saraswathipuram and interacted with the staff, customers and fans.

Emphasising the importance of a clean environment, he said urged the people to follow sustainable and environmentally friendly transport models. He also touched upon the importance of fitness in everyday life.

Mr. Soman joined the bank officials to plant trees on the premises as part of the campaign. D. Sudhakar, General Manager and Regional Head of Bank of Baroda, spoke about the Green Ride 2.0 initiative and said environment protection was the duty of every citizen of the country. In this regard, even a small step taken towards a sustainable lifestyle can make a big contribution to environmental protection, he added and said the Bank of Baroda is proud to be associated with the Green Ride initiative to raise public awareness awareness.

Mr. Soman said, “I dream of Mysuru as a pleasant and pollution-free city. But pollution is increasing year by year. My simple message to the people of Mysuru is that if there is no clean air to breathe, any development the city achieves is futile.’

Calling for adopting a more sustainable and a healthy lifestyle, he said: ‘’Even a small change in our daily life, such as walking or cycling instead of driving, or using electric vehicles, can make a big difference in the environment. You can enjoy the atmosphere of old Mysuru.”

Mr. Milind Soman was joined by a few cycling enthusiasts for the ride from J.C. Wadiyar Circle to Sarawathipuram.

