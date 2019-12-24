Bank branch manager, board member booked for misusing funds

The Magadi Road police have filed an FIR against 20 persons, including the branch manager of a nationalised bank, for swindling an amount of ₹6.3 crore that was earmarked by the State government for the B.R. Ambedkar Development Board as financial aid for unemployed minorities for self-employment.

The scam came to light when a team of officials, led by Kamakshi K., the district manager of the board, found irregularities in the account and conducted an in-house inquiry. It was found that the accused pocked ₹6.3 crore sanctioned to the board by the government between 2016 and 2018. Based on the findings, Ms. Kamakshi filed a complaint with Magadi Road police station last week.

The board had disbursed cheques to the bank for selected beneficiaries to transfer the money to their account through RTGS. The branch manager, Sulaksha M. Padenekar, in collusion with Arunkumar H.R., deputy general manager of the board, seven other officials and 11 middlemen, allegedly transferred the money to the personal accounts of the middlemen. The middlemen, in turn, sought bribes to give the money to the beneficiaries, the police said.

“Nearly 150 beneficiaries were cheated this way. We release funds to SC/ST people who are financially backward for self-employment initiatives such as buying cabs, setting up stores and other businesses, but the same money was misused,” the complainant said.

The Magadi Road police have taken up a probe and issued notice to the accused to appear for questioning. The police have also sought documents from the board.