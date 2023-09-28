Bandh may hit normal life in Mysuru

September 28, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - MYSURU

Normal life may be affected in Mysuru on Friday as various organisations have extended support to Karnataka bandh over the Cauvery issue.

Farmers, trade bodies, and pro-Kannada organisations on Thursday announced their support. A total shutdown of the city is anticipated since commercial and business establishments will remain closed from dawn to dusk even as taxis and autorickshaws will keep off the roads with their associations backing the bandh.

A note from the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner’s office on Thursday evening said that a decision on declaring holiday for schools and colleges will be taken after assessing the bandh situation.

Federation of Organisations and Associations of Mysuru said in a statement that it has extended support to the bandh and the shops and business establishments will remain closed. Barring essential services, all other services, business and trade will remain shut. Hotels, and shops in commercial hubs, including D. Devaraj Urs Road, will remain closed and cab services will not be available, the note said.

The Hotel Owners’ Association has also extended support to the bandh and said restaurants, eateries, bakeries, and sweet shops will remain closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The emergency meeting of the association resolved to back Karnataka bandh. It said even tea stalls, coffee shops, and chat centres will be closed.

Members of the association will assemble at the Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple in front of the palace expressing their support to the Cauvery issue and later submitted a memorandum to the government through the Deputy Commissioner.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) has extended its support and has urged the people of Karnataka to peacefully support the bandh. In a statement, the sangha has threatened to block the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway near Gowripura village and hold rail roko protest at Gejjalagere village in Mandya. The farmers’ stir may disrupt the traffic on the busy expressway.

Urging the Centre for immediate intervention for resolving the Cauvery issue in the absence of a distress formula, the sangha said the Centre can hold parleys with the States for finding a “permanent solution” to the row.

While demanding that Karnataka’s Mekedatu project should be approved, the sangha said the project can help impound Cauvery water and can be a solution whenever there is a distress. Tamil Nadu too can explore such opportunities for water storage.

Farmer leaders Prasanna N. Gowda, Hosur Kumar, and others addressed the press on Thursday to extend the sangha’s support and to appeal to the Centre on its role in resolving the crisis.