Ban on private vehicles yields results in Mangaluru

The Dakshina Kannada district administration’s decision to ban use of private vehicles, excluding permitted categories, from Friday for effective implementation of lockdown, began showing results since Friday morning itself.

Mangaluru City Traffic Police and Dakshina Kannada district police erected several pickets at vantage places on arterial roads to check those moving without a valid reason. Several two-wheelers were seized during the checking while a few car drivers were let off with a strict warning.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic), M. Manjunatha Shetty, who was supervising a picket at Hampankatta, told The Hindu that movement of private vehicles has drastically reduced in the city. He said people were advised to buy essentials at nearby shops and not to venture on long rides or drives.

The adjacent Central Market was wearing a deserted look after the administration asked wholesale vegetable and fruit merchants to shift their operations to the APMC Yard at Baikampady, off NH 66. However not many merchants had commenced their operations at Baikampady. On the other hand, business was as usual at Bunder, the wholesale grocery market, with the administration permitting its continuation.

Almost all roads in the city did not have many vehicles moving around during the relaxation period of 7 a.m. and noon.