GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ayman, Dheeraj win TCS TechBytes quiz in Kalaburagi, Dharwad

March 30, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Ayman Patil of BLDEA’s V.P. Dr. P.G. Halakatti College of Engineering and Technology, Vijayapura, and Dheeraj Angadi of KLS MS Sheshagiri College of Engineering and Technology, Belagavi, have respectively won the Kalaburagi and Dharwad regional finals of the 15th edition of TCS TechBytes quiz competition held in Kalaburagi and Dharwad respectively.

While Nagaraj Dhoni from Appa Institute of Engineering and Technology, Kalaburagi, emerged as the runner up in the Kalaburagi regional finals, Makan Sujith of IIT-Dharwad bagged the runner up prize in the Dharwad regional finals.

The Kalaburagi regional finals were held on Thursday and that of Dharwad on Friday. TCS and the Board for IT Education Standards (BITES), an autonomous body promoted by Government of Karnataka, conducted the regional finals of the annual event.

Principal of the Lingaraj Appa Engineering College, Bidar, Vinita Patil, and Dean of Academics of SDM College of Engineering and Technology, Dharwad, Vijaya C. gave away trophies and gift vouchers to the winners.

The winners of both Kalaburagi and Dharwad regional finals will represent the respective regions at the State Finals to be held in Bengaluru on April 5.

After the preliminary written tests, top six students were chosen for the regional finals of the quix which comprised of five segments – Tech Dashboard, Tech Recognition, Data World, Tech Connections and Generative Insights – testing the students’ technology acumen.

TCS TechBytes is a campus outreach programme that strives to provide a better understanding of IT to students of all streams of engineering, to enable them to compete in a technology intensive industry. Regional Finals of TCS TechBytes is conducted across six cities in Karnataka – Mangaluru, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Dharwad, Tumakuru and Bengaluru.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.