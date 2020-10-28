Awareness programme on road safety

The Kalaburagi city traffic police on Tuesday organised a rally to spread awareness on the prevention of accidents and cautioning residents against their callous attitude towards following guidelines issued to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The Traffic Police Department participated in the awareness rally holding posters displaying quotes of safety measures and advised wearing of helmets.
B. Shantinath, Circle Inspector attached to the Traffic Police Station flagged off the rally from Janata Bazaar and passed through the main streets of the market and concluded at the Humnabad base in city.
During the rally, the police officials conveyed the message of obeying traffic rules, wearing helmets to ensure safety measures while driving. Mr. Shantinath also addressed the vehicle owners about the ill-effects of not following traffic rules and regulations. Following traffic rules can help curb road mishaps, he added.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath