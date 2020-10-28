Karnataka

Awareness programme on road safety

The Kalaburagi city traffic police on Tuesday organised a rally to spread awareness on the prevention of accidents and cautioning residents against their callous attitude towards following guidelines issued to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Traffic Police Department participated in the awareness rally holding posters displaying quotes of safety measures and advised wearing of helmets.

B. Shantinath, Circle Inspector attached to the Traffic Police Station flagged off the rally from Janata Bazaar and passed through the main streets of the market and concluded at the Humnabad base in city.

During the rally, the police officials conveyed the message of obeying traffic rules, wearing helmets to ensure safety measures while driving. Mr. Shantinath also addressed the vehicle owners about the ill-effects of not following traffic rules and regulations. Following traffic rules can help curb road mishaps, he added.

