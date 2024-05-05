Augmentation of coaches to trains, special services to clear summer rush

May 05, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - MYSURU

The South Western Railway has announced a temporary augmentation of coaches on certain trains on specific days to clear the extra rush of passengers during summer.

A release said train number 17302 Belagavi-Mysuru Express, 06233 Mysuru-Chamarajanagar, 06234 Chamarajanagar-Mysuru, 17307 Bagalkot-Mysuru, 17308 Mysuru- Bagalkot and Train No.17301 Mysuru-Belagavi Express will be augmented with an additional coach.

The augmented rake has already commenced its service with effect from May 2 and will be in vogue till June 1 in case of some of the trains while it will run with extra coaches till June 2 and 3rd in case of Mysuru-Bagalkot express, and till June 4 in case of Mysuru-Belagavi Express.

Special trains

The release also said that SWR will operate special trains to clear summer rush on specific days. This includes train number 07373/07374 Mysuru-Talaguppa-Mysuru Express. The authorities will run one trip in both directions and the special train will depart from Mysuru on May 6 at 9.30 p.m. to reach Talaguppa at 9 a.m. the next day.

In the return direction, Train No.07374 will depart from Talaguppa on May 7 at 6.30 p.m. to reach Mysuru at 4 a.m. the next day.

A one-way special train will depart from Belagavi to Mysuru on May 6. The train will depart from Belagavi at 8.45 a.m. to reach Mysuru at 8.15 p.m. the same day.

A one-way special train will also run from Mysuru to Karwar via Bengaluru, Hassan, Subramanya Road, and Byndoor on May 6. The train will depart from Mysuru at 8.15 p.m. to reach Karwar at 1 p.m. the next day.

The authorities will also run a special train from Karwar to Mysuru and it will depart from Karwar at 10 p.m. on May 7 to reach Mysuru 6.25 p.m. the next day.